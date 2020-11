అనురాగ్య కశ్యప్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్ గురించి నీచంగా మాట్లాడాడట.. అసలు విషయం చెప్పిన పాయల్ ఘోష్

English summary

Payal Ghosh About Anurag Kashyap comments on Jr NTR, Payal Ghosh Reday To Face About Allegations On Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Supports Anurag Kashyap In Payal Ghosh Allegations, For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)