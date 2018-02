 »   » శ్రీదేవి మృతికి అదే కారణం.. నిజాలు బయటపెట్టిన పింకిరెడ్డి

English summary

From her fans across the globe to her family members and friends from Bollywood, everyone is trying hard to digest the fact that the Sridevi is no more. Recently, her childhood friend, T Subba Rami Redy daughter Pinky Reddy spoke to Mid Day about her unfortunate demise. She revealed that Sridevi was not well when she left for Mohit Marwah's wedding and was taking antibiotics.