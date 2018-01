English summary

Pooja Hedge, Tamannaah Bhatia rejected John Abhram news become talk of the Bollywood Industry. John Abraham and Manoj Bajpai are all set to star in an action thriller Raah by Milap Zaveri. The movie is being made as an international Action flick, and initially, the makers approached Milky white beauty Tamannaah and Pooja Hegde to play the female lead opposite John Abraham. but these two rejected makes way for Shruti Haasan.