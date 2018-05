 »   »  ఇంత రిస్క్ ఎప్పుడూ చేయలేదు, ఆయనతో విభేదాల్లేవు, వెళ్లగానే మహానటి చూస్తా: దుబాయ్ మీడియాతో ప్రభాస్

English summary

Prabhas offered an exclusive interview to Abu Dhabi Media recently. He shared few interesting details about his upcoming flick 'Saaho'. This was Prabhas' first visit to the capital and he enjoyed shooting for the action thriller in the city. "People are very nice, the mosque is so beautiful, I really enjoyed going to the museum in my free time. Every time we come here for a recce, we bump into a new place. The Abu Dhabi team stopped the traffic for us, they gave us the best roads and the best buildings and we are very grateful for that. We will definitely come again." He also said that it was not that difficult to shoot during Ramadan even though the team was a bit afraid initially.