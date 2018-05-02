 »   » దుబాయ్‌ ప్రభుత్వంపై ప్రభాస్ ప్రశంసలు.. 90 కోట్లతో..

దుబాయ్‌ ప్రభుత్వంపై ప్రభాస్ ప్రశంసలు.. 90 కోట్లతో..

బాహుబలి తర్వాత ప్రభాస్ నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం సాహో. ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకుడు సుజిత్ రెడ్డి. అత్యంత భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ తార శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన యాక్షన్ సీన్లు దుబాయ్‌లోని బుర్జ్ ఖలీఫా భవనం వద్ద చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. హాలీవుడ్‌ స్టంట్‌ డైరెక్టర్ కెన్నీ బేట్స్‌ సారధ్యంలో షూట్‌ జరుగుతున్నది.

దుబాయ్‌లో 'సాహో' ఓ రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. సుమారు 250 మంది యూనిట్‌ సభ్యులతో 50 రోజులపాటు అబుదాబిలో షూటింగ్‌ జరుపుకుంటోన్నది. ఈ యాక్షన్ సీన్ కోసం రూ. 90 కోట్లు ఖర్చు చేస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. 'టైగర్‌ జిందా హై' తర్వాత భారీ స్థాయిలో అక్కడ చిత్రీకరణ జరుపుకుంటోన్న అతి పెద్ద సినిమా ఇదేనని సమాచారం.


Prabhas is busy shooting for Saaho in Dubai

ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అబుదాబిలో నిర్వహించిన మీడియా సమావేశంలో ప్రభాస్‌ మాట్లాడారు. 'అబుదాబిలో చిత్రీకరణ జరుపుకోవడం చాలా ఉత్సాహాన్ని కలిగిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం నా కెరీర్‌లో ఓ మైలురాయిగా నిలుస్తుంది. దుబాయ్ అధికారులు, ప్రభుత్వం, ప్రజలు, అభిమానుల నుంచి మాకు అందుతున్న సహాయం చూశాక నేను చాలా ఇంప్రెస్‌ అయ్యాను. ఈ సినిమాకు దుబాయ్ ప్రభుత్వం 30 శాతం రాయితీని ఇచ్చింది అని ప్రభాస్ అన్నారు.

Actor Prabhas is currently busy shooting for the much-awaited action film Saaho which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The actor, along with his crew members, is in Dubai to shoot some sleek action sequences. A couple of pictures of the actor from the sets of the film surfaced on social media. Prabhas is seen sitting on a super bike and checking out his ride for the day. Will there be bike chases in the film? This picture was taken in Abu Dhabi.
