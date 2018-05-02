 »   » దుబాయ్‌ ప్రభుత్వంపై ప్రభాస్ ప్రశంసలు.. 90 కోట్లతో..

English summary

Actor Prabhas is currently busy shooting for the much-awaited action film Saaho which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The actor, along with his crew members, is in Dubai to shoot some sleek action sequences. A couple of pictures of the actor from the sets of the film surfaced on social media. Prabhas is seen sitting on a super bike and checking out his ride for the day. Will there be bike chases in the film? This picture was taken in Abu Dhabi.