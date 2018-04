 »   » ఇప్పుడు తమ్ముడితో.. అప్పుడు ఆయన సోదరితో నటించా.. ప్రభాస్

English summary

Tamil hero Arjun Vijay gave an impressive performance in the crime thriller ‘Kuttram 23’. This movie was directed by Arivazhagan of ‘Eeram’ and ‘Vallinam’ fame. Like his earlier films, Arivazhagan received immense praise for directing a solid thriller and ‘Kuttram 23’ made decent numbers at the box office as well. ‘Kuttram 23’ is getting dubbed in Telugu as ‘Crime 23’ and is expected to release soon. Trailer of the Telugu version released by none other than the ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas.