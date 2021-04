ప్రభాస్ కొత్త లాంబోర్గినిలో చెల్లెలు షికార్లు.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వీడియో వైరల్!

Prabhas recently took the delivery of a Lamborghini, which retails around ₹6 crore. Recently Prabhas Sister Praseedha Uppalapati goes for a ride in his new Lamborghini. #Prabhas , #Krishnamraju , #praseedha , #Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/qVOKo9dq0b

English summary

Prabhas recently took the delivery of a Lamborghini, that too a special one; according to media reports, the actor has purchased Aventador S Roadster, which retails around ₹6 crore. Recently Prabhas Sister Praseedha Uppalapati goes for a ride in his new Lamborghini.