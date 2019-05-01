టాలీవుడ్ దూరమైన దర్శకుడు, ప్రముఖ డైరెక్టర్ రాఘవేంద్రరావు కుమారుడు ప్రకాశ్ కోవెలమూడి బాలీవుడ్లో అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకోనున్నారు. తాజాగా మెంటల్ హై క్యా అనే సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. టెలివిజన్, సినిమా రంగంలో సీరియల్స్, క్రేజీ సినిమాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ ఏక్తాకపూర్ నిర్మాత. ఈ సినిమాకు రాఘవేంద్ర రావు కోడడలు కనిక థిల్లాన్ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే అందించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో కంగన రనౌత్, రాజ్ కుమార్ రావు, అమీరా దస్తర్ లాంటి నటుల కీలక పాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు.
ఆసక్తికరమైన కథతో కామెడీ థ్రిల్లర్గా రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ బాద్షా షారుక్ ఖాన్ ప్రత్యేక పాత్రలో ప్రేక్షకులను కనువిందు చేయనున్నారు. వరుస ఫ్లాప్లతో సతమతమవుతున్న బాద్షా హీరోగా కాస్తా విరామం తీసుకొనే పరిస్థితిలో ఉన్నారు. తమిళంలో అట్లీ దర్శకత్వంలో విజయ్ నటిస్తున్న సినిమాలో విలన్ పాత్రలో కనిపించానున్నారనేది మీడియాలో ఓ వార్త వైరల్గా మారింది. అయితే మెంటల్ హై క్యా సినిమా జూన్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నది. ఈ సినిమాలో షారుక్ ఎలా అలరిస్తాడో వేచి చూడాల్సిందే.
ఇదిలా ఉండగా, మెంటల్ హై క్యా చిత్ర టైటిల్పై ఆరోగ్యశాఖ నిపుణులు, వైద్యులు అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారట. వైద్యుల మనోభావాలను దెబ్బ తీసే విధంగా ఉందని, సినిమా టైటిల్ను మార్చాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నారట. ఇప్పటికే ఈ టైటిల్తో విపరీతమైన ప్రచారం చేసిన యూనిట్ టైటిల్ మార్పుపై మల్లగుల్లాలు పడుతున్నారట.
Mental Hai Kya comedy film produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, starring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri, Jimmy Sheirgill & Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo role.The screenplay was written by Kanika Dhillon.The principal photography of the film began on 16 May 2018.The film will be released on 21 June 2019. Music rights are owned by Zee Music Company.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
