 »   » పిల్లలను బలిచేస్తారా? సిగ్గులేదా మీకు.. మీరు ఉగ్రవాదులే.. ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్, ఫర్హాన్ ఫైర్

A film glorifies jauhar and the film’s publicity machinery talks about Rajput valour and dignity while people who call themselves Rajputs attack children.

Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such.

Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such.

Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics.. #justasking

English summary

Prakash Raj said that Aren’t you ashamed to trade our kids’ safety for vote bank politics and tweeted, “Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics..#justasking.”