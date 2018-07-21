English summary

Saakshyam is an upcoming Telugu action fantasy thriller film produced by Abhishek Nama on Abhishek Pictures banner and directed by Sriwass. Starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles with Sarath Kumar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles and with music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. This movie set for release on 27 july.