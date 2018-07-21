తెలుగు
ఖర్మ సిద్ధాంతంతో సాక్ష్యం.. ప్రకాష్‌రాజ్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్!

    బెల్లంకొండ సాయిశ్రీనివాస్-పూజా హెగ్డే జంటగా శ్రీవాస్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన "సాక్ష్యం" చిత్రం జూలై 27న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి విలక్షణ నటుడు ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్ ఇచ్చారు. కథాగమనానికి వాయిస్ ఓవర్ అనేది చాలా కీలకం, అందులోనూ "సాక్ష్యం" లాంటి చిత్రానికి స్క్రీన్ ప్లే చాలా కీలకం. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎవరైనా సీనియర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్ చెబితే బాగుంటుందని భావించిన శ్రీవాస్ స్వయంగా ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ ను సంప్రదించగా ఆయన సమ్మతించారు. ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్ సినిమాలో చాలా కీలకపాత్ర పోషించనుంది.

    ఖర్మ సిద్ధాంతం నేపధ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన "సాక్ష్యం" చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకులకి ఒక సరికొత్త సినిమాటిక్ ఎక్స్ పీరియన్స్‌ను అందిస్తుంది. అభిషేక్ నామా నిర్మాణంలో రూపొందుతున్న "సాక్ష్యం" పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ వర్క్ చివరి దశలో ఉంది. సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు కూడా త్వరలో పూర్తికానున్నాయి.

    నటీనటులు: బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్, పూజా హెగ్డే, శరత్ కుమార్, మీనా, జగపతిబాబు, రవికిషన్, అశుతోష్ రానా, మధు గురు స్వామి, జయ ప్రకాష్, పవిత్ర లోకేష్, వెన్నెల కిషోర్.

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    డైరెక్టర్: శ్రీవాసు
    బ్యానర్: అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్
    నిర్మాత: అబిషేక్ నమ
    మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ : హర్షవర్ధన్ రామేశ్వరన్
    కెమెరామెన్: ఆర్థర్ ఏ విల్సన్
    ఆర్ట్ : ఏఎస్. ప్రకాష్
    ఎడిటర్ : కోటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వర రావ్
    డైలాగ్స్: సాయి మాధవ్ బుర్రా
    యాక్షన్: పీటర్ హెయిన్

    English summary
    Saakshyam is an upcoming Telugu action fantasy thriller film produced by Abhishek Nama on Abhishek Pictures banner and directed by Sriwass. Starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles with Sarath Kumar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles and with music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. This movie set for release on 27 july.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 9:49 [IST]
