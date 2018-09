View this post on Instagram

Awwww !!! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn’t know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanting to kill each other 🤩 I miss Saif! 😘 #13YearsOfSalaamNamaste #SaifAliKhan #Nick #Amber #Ting!

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Sep 9, 2018 at 1:39am PDT