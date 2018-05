 »   » ప్రేమకథ చిత్రం సినిమా కు సీక్వెల్... సుమంత్ అశ్విన్ హీరో!

English summary

Prema Katha Chitram is a 2013 Telugu horror comedy film produced by Maruthi and Sudarshan Reddy, and directed by Maruthi. It stars Sudheer Babu and Nanditha in the lead. J. Prabhakar Reddy also is the cinematographe. Now the same banner satrted premakatha chitram film sequel. sumanth aswin as hero in this film. Hari kishan directing this film.