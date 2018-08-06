 »   » దిల్ రాజు వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చారు.. నా నుంచి లాక్కొన్నారు.. రాశీ ఖన్నా

English summary

Raashi Khanna is an actress in the Telugu film industry. She debuted as an actress with the Hindi film Madras Cafe and made her debut in Telugu with the successful Oohalu Gusagusalade. She has sparked in Toliprema with her perfomance. And Now Raashi Khanna doing a film with Nitin in Srinivasa Kalyanam. On sets, Dil Raju suggested to avoid phone in sets. and asked to focus on character.