దిల్ రాజు వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చారు.. నా నుంచి లాక్కొన్నారు.. రాశీ ఖన్నా

    తెలుగు యువ హీరోయిన్లలో నటిగా, అందాల తారగా, గాయనిగా ఇలా అనేక విభాగాల్లో ప్రతిభను చాటుకొంటున్న హీరోయిన్లలో రాశీ ఖన్నా ఒకరు. బొద్దుగా ముద్దుగా ఉండే ఈ గ్లామర్ బ్యూటి నాజుకూగా తయారై తొలిప్రేమలో ఓ మ్యాజిక్ చేసింది. వరుణ్ తేజ్‌తో నటించి ఫెర్ఫార్మర్ అనే ట్యాగ్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది.

    తాజాగా శ్రీనివాస కల్యాణం చిత్రంతో మళ్లీ ఓ బరువైన పాత్రతో కనిపించేందుకు సిద్దమవుతున్నారు. శ్రీనివాస కల్యాణం చిత్రంలో తల్లిదండ్రులకు ప్రియమైన కూతురు పాత్రలో నటించి ఆకట్టుకొన్నారనే విషయం రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో తన పాత్ర ఎమోషనల్‌గా ఉంటుందని, ఆ పాత్రకు కోసం చాలా కష్టపడ్డాను అని రాశీ వెల్లడించారు.

    శ్రీనివాస కల్యాణం చిత్రంలో శ్రీ అనే పాత్ర కోసం కసరత్తు చేశాను. ఎలాంటి సందేహం వచ్చినా దర్శకుడు సతీష్ వెగేశ్నను అడిగి తెలుసుకొన్నాను. అమలాపురంలో పెళ్లి సన్నివేశాలను తీసేటప్పుడు దిల్ రాజు చాలా కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాడు.

    సెట్లో ఉన్నప్పుడు నా చేతిలో మొబైల్ ఫోన్ ఉండవద్దని దిల్ రాజు, దర్శకుడు సతీష్ ముందే హెచ్చరించారు. అయినా ఫోన్‌ చేతిలో ఉంటే నా వద్ద నుంచి మొబైల్‌ను లాగేసుకొన్నారు. సన్నివేశాలు, స్క్రిప్టుపై ఫోకస్ పెట్టమని దిల్ రాజు చెప్పారు. సతీష్ కూడా పాత్రలో లీనమవ్వాలని పలుమార్లు ఎంకరేజ్ చేశారు.

    దిల్ రాజు, సతీష్ విజన్‌, పడిన కష్టం తెర మీద కనిపించింది. కొన్ని సీన్లు చాలా భావోద్వేగంతో సాగాయి. నా పాత్ర నా నటనను మరోస్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లేలా రావడానికి వారే కారణం అని రాశీఖన్నా చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. శ్రీనివాస కల్యాణం సినిమాను ఆదివారం రాత్రి చిత్ర యూనిట్‌తో కలిసి రాశీఖన్నా వీక్షించింది. ఈ సినిమా చూసి తన తండ్రి కంటతడి పెట్టారని చెప్పారు.

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
