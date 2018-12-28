 »   » వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్: కాబోయే భార్యతో కలిసి ఎస్ఎస్ కార్తికేయ ... (ఫోటోస్)

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Rajamouli son Karthikeya’s wedding celebrations started.. Tollywood star director SS Rajamouli son Karthikeya got engaged to his long-time girlfriend in November. Now, the couple is all set to enter the wedlock on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur.
Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 20:43 [IST]