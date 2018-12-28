తెలుగు
 »   » వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్: కాబోయే భార్యతో కలిసి ఎస్ఎస్ కార్తికేయ ... (ఫోటోస్)

వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్: కాబోయే భార్యతో కలిసి ఎస్ఎస్ కార్తికేయ ... (ఫోటోస్)

    రాజమౌళి తనయుడు ఎస్ఎస్ కార్తికేయ వివాహం పూజా ప్రసాద్‌తో డిసెంబర్ 30న జరుగబోతోంది. జైపూర్ సమీపంలోని ఫైవ్ స్టార్ హోటల్ వీరి పెళ్లికి వేదిక కాబోతోంది. వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్లో భాగంగా మూడు రోజుల పాటు హోటల్‌ను బుక్ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    ప్రీ వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ సంగీత్, మెహందీ గ్రాండ్‌గా జరుగబోతున్నాయి. ఇందుకోసం రాజమౌళి కుటుంబంతో పాటు అతిథులు శుక్రవారం ఉదయమే జైపూర్ చేరుకున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్, నాని, అనుష్క, నాగార్జున తదితరులు విచ్చేశారు.

    కాబోయే భార్యతో కార్తికేయ

    జైపూర్ ఏయిర్‌పోర్టులో కార్తికేయ తనకు కాబోయే భార్య పూజతో కలిసి మీడియా కెమెరాల కంటపడ్డారు.

    పూజా ప్రసాద్

    పూజా మరెవరో కాదు... ప్రముఖ నటుడు జగపతి బాబు అన్నయ్య రాంప్రసాద్ కూమార్తె. సెప్టెంబర్ మాసంలో వీరి ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ప్రేమలో ఉన్నారు

    కార్తికేయ, పూజ కొంతకాలంగా ప్రేమలో ఉన్నారు. వీరి ప్రేమకు ఇరు కుటుంబాల వారు ఒప్పుకోవడంతో పెళ్లికి రంగం సిద్ధమైంది.

    తండ్రిలా కాకుండా

    కార్తికేయ తన తండ్రి రాజమౌళి మాదిరిగా దర్శకత్వం వైపు వెళ్లకుండా సినీ ప్రొడక్షన్ తన కెరీర్‌గా ఎంచుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆకాశవాణి అనే సినిమా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఇక పూజా సింగర్‌గా రాణిస్తున్నారు. భక్తి గీతాలు ఆలపిస్తూ సంగీత ప్రపంచంలో తన సత్తా చాటుతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Rajamouli son Karthikeya’s wedding celebrations started.. Tollywood star director SS Rajamouli son Karthikeya got engaged to his long-time girlfriend in November. Now, the couple is all set to enter the wedlock on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur.
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 20:43 [IST]
