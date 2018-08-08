 »   » రౌడీ రాముడికి జంటగా.. వయ్యారిభామగా రకుల్ ప్రీత్!

English summary

The NTR biopic is the next big thing Tollywood is excited about. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. According to the latest report, the film is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 50 crore. If the reports are believed to be true, NTR biopic is the most expensive movie in Balayya's career. Producer Vishnu Induri was also quoted by the news daily saying that Rakul has been their first choice. We haven’t approached Sonakshi, Kangana or Shraddha. Rakul Preet Singh is our only choice as she’s popular in the South.