 »   » ప్రతి ఒక్కడికీ కత్రినా కైఫ్‌ కావాలి: రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్

ప్రతి ఒక్కడికీ కత్రినా కైఫ్‌ కావాలి: రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్

Posted By:
    'ప్రతి ఒక్కడికీ కత్రినా కైఫ్‌ కావాలి.. కానీ ఎవ్వడూ రణ్‌బీర్‌లా ఉండడు' అంటూ... టాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ రకుల్‌ప్రీత్‌ సింగ్‌ పోస్టు చేసిన వీడియో వైరల్ అయింది. రకుల్ ఉన్నట్టుండి ఇలాంటి డైలాగ్ ఎందుకు కొట్టిందో తెలుసా? 'చి ల సౌ' సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా... ఆమె డబ్ స్మాష్ వీడియో ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు.

    ఇటీవల విడుదలైన 'చి ల సౌ' సినిమా టీజర్లో హీరోయిన్ చెప్పే డైలాగ్ ఇది. తనకు ఎంతో సన్నిహితులైన సుశాంత్ నటిస్తున్న, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ డైరెక్టర్ చేస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో తనవంతు సపోర్టుగా రకుల్ ఈ వీడియో పోస్టు చేశారు.

    Here’s a dubsmash of my current fav dialogue. Totally love it ! 😂❤️ what say girls ?? cant wait to watch #ChiLaSow...If you wanna watch the the film before release with the team.. send your dubsmashes with #FunWithChiLaSow and you could win a chance:) @AnnapurnaStdios @SiruniCineCorp @iamSushanthA @iRuhaniSharma @rahulr_23 @23_rahulr

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:11am PDT

    ప్రస్తుతం ఇది తన ఫేవరెట్‌ డైలాగ్‌ అని, 'చి ల సౌ' సినిమా కోసం వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నాను. అమ్మాయిలూ.... ఈ సినిమాను విడుదలకు ముందే చూడాలి అనుకుంటే మీ డబ్‌స్మాష్‌ను యూనిట్‌ సభ్యులకు #FunWithChiLaSow ట్యాగ్‌తో షేర్‌ చేయండి, మీకు సినిమా చూసే అవకాశం దక్కవచ్చు అని రకుల్ తెలిపారు.

    Rakul Preet Singh ChiLaSow dubsmash+

    సుశాంత్‌, రుహానీ శ‌ర్మ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా సిరుని సినీ కార్పొరేష‌న్ బేన‌ర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్న చిత్ంర 'చి ల సౌ'. ఈ చిత్రంతో హీరో రాహుల్ ర‌వీంద్ర‌న్ ద‌ర్శ‌కుడిగా ప‌రిచయం అవుతున్నారు. సిరుని సినీ కార్పొరేషన్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ 'అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియోస్' వారు విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు. జులై 27న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    "Here’s a dubsmash of my current fav dialogue. Totally love it ! 😂❤️ what say girls ?? cant wait to watch #ChiLaSow...If you wanna watch the the film before release with the team.. send your dubsmashes with #FunWithChiLaSow and you could win a chance:) " Rakul Preet singh tweeted.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 21:14 [IST]
