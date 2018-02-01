English summary

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently teaming up with Suriya under Selvaraghavan direction. The movie is not yet titled. Sai Pallavi is doing the second female lead role in this project. In this case, now reports confirmed that the movie will have Jagapathi Babu as a villain. He won't be a normal villain and he will be romancing Rakul Preet in few scenes. His eccentric behavior is going to be the highlight of the movie.