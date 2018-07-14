తెలుగు
 »   » చూడటానికి ఇష్టమే.. కానీ చేయమంటేనే కష్టం.. రాంచరణ్

చూడటానికి ఇష్టమే.. కానీ చేయమంటేనే కష్టం.. రాంచరణ్

Posted By:
    టాలీవుడ్‌లో బయోపిక్‌ల హవా మొదలైంది. ఇతర ఇండస్ట్రీలతో పోల్చితే లేటుగా మొదలైనప్పటికీ లేటేస్టుగా తెలుగు పరిశ్రమ భారీ ఆదరణనే సొంతం చేసుకొంటున్నది. ఇటీవల వచ్చిన మహానటి చిత్రం భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్నది. టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ నిర్మాణంలో ఉండగా, త్వరలోనే పుల్లెల గోపిచంద్ బయోపిక్ సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్లనుంది. ఎక్కువ సంఖ్యలో బయోపిక్స్ వస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ వాటిపై తన స్పందనను వ్యక్తం చేశాడు.

    అలా చూడటమంటే

    బయోపిక్స్ చూడటమంటే నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం. ఎందుకంటే వాటిలో ఓ వ్యక్తి భావోద్వేగాలు, ఆ జీవితంలో ఆటుపోట్లు తెరపైన చూడటమనేది చక్కటి అనుభూతి. కానీ నాకు బయోపిక్‌లో నటించడమంటే ప్రస్తుతం ఇష్టం లేదు. ప్రధానంగా ఏ వ్యక్తి జీవితం ఆధారంగా సినిమా రూపొందితే.. ఆయనకు న్యాయం చేస్తానో లేనో అనే సందేహం నాకే ఉంటుంది అని రాంచరణ్ అన్నారు.

    సంజు చిత్రం బాగా నచ్చింది

    ఇటీవల సంజు చిత్రాన్ని చూశాను. సంజయ్ దత్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా వచ్చిన చిత్రం నాకు బాగా నచ్చింది. సంజు పాత్రలో రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్ అద్భుతంగా ఆ పాత్రలో ఒదిగిపోయాడు. రణ్‌బీర్ నటన నాకు బాగా నచ్చింది. స్వతహాగానే అతను మంచి నటుడు అని రాంచరణ్ కితాబిచ్చారు.

    సినిమాలు విపరీతంగా చూస్తా

    సినిమాల్లో నటించడమే కాకుండా తాను విపరీతంగా సినిమాలు చూస్తానని రాంచరణ్ చెప్పాడు. నా భార్య ఉపాసన కొణిదెల హిందీ సినిమాలు విపరీతంగా చూస్తుంది. ఆమెతో కలిసి దంగల్, సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ లాంటి చిత్రాలు చూశాను. అలాగే సోను కే టిటు కి స్వీటి లాంటి వినోద ప్రధానమైన చిత్రాలను కూడా చూస్తాం అని అన్నారు.

    కామెడీ చిత్రాలంటే ఇష్టం

    సాధారణంగా ఉపాసనకు కామెడీ చిత్రాలంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. ఆమె కారణంగా ఇటీవల మంచి కామెడీ చిత్రాలు చూశాను. ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఆరోగ్యకరమైన హాస్య చిత్రాలు రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది అని అన్నారు. రంగస్థలం లాంటి భారీ విజయం తర్వాత ప్రస్తుతం బోయపాటి శ్రీను దర్వకత్వంలో ఓ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఆ చిత్రం త్వరలోనే విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Mega power star Ram Charan Says that I’m interested in watching biopics because of the intrigue factor associated with them. But I’m not quite sure if I’ll be able to do complete justice to any person being depicted on screen... However, I can’t really say what’s in store for future.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 17:09 [IST]
