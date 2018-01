More than one lakh people voted on #GodSexTruth poll and 73% voted in favour..Devi garooooo vintunnaraaa 💪💪💪💐💐💐🍾🍾🍾💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/oRMq37cCff

. #GodSexTruth ‘s GST Is being shown as the most searched in google by showing GST movie as the first assumption taking precedence over MODI’s GST. pic.twitter.com/a3Pzs2TiQ8

Owing to the FANTASTICALLY AWESOME response to #GodSexTruth I am starting #GST2 very soon..May God Be With Me and GST Lovers

English summary

Just two days after Ram Gopal Varma released online his controversial film "God, Sex and Truth" (GST), starring American pornstar Mia Malkova, the director on Monday announced that he will soon come up with “GST2”.