 »   » రాంగోపాల్ వర్మకు బాంబే కోర్టు షాక్.. గైర్హాజరుపై సీరియస్.. నాగ్ పరిస్థితేంటి!

Since many technical elements of #Officer with regard to the best viewing experience are taking much longer than initially planned , we decided to postpone @iamnagarjuna ‘s Officer release from 25 th May to 1st June

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma is undoubtedly the most controversial director of TFI. He has been always on news either for his social media tweets or controversial films. He is currently gearing up for the release of Officer starring Nagarjuna, but now it landed in a trouble. The film’s release has been stayed by Bombay High court.\