ఆర్జీవి దీపావళి: సెక్స్ కంటే అదే ఎక్కువ ఇష్టం.. కావాలంటే కామాన్ని ఇలా చెక్ చేయండి

My low camera angles are not only reserved for women but also for women like Diwali crackers ..Check the butt of this BOMB pic.twitter.com/KlBq8qDHFt

English summary

RGV Thriller trailer,Director Ram Gopal Varma has once again targeted Pawan Kalyan. It has been rumored for the past few days that he is going to make a movie titled Power Star. Finally, he released a special first look poster for the film. Varma, who has been hanging out with some of the most spicy bold films, has now become a hot topic.