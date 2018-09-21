తెలుగు
అమృత తండ్రి చావాలి.. ప్రణయ్ హత్యపై రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ

    తమ కులం కాదన్న కారణంతో సొంత కూతురు భర్త ప్రణయ్‌ను చంపించిన అమృత తండ్రి మారుతిరావు ఘటనపై దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ స్పందించారు. ప్రణయ్, అమృత ప్రేమగాధ విషాదంగా ముగియడం తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో సంచలనం రేపిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ విషాద ఘటనపై వర్మ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించాడు.

    అమృత తండ్రి కేవలం పిరికితనంతో కూడిన ఓ చెత్త నేరస్థుడు. ప్రణయ్‌ను చంపించడం ల్ల అతని పరువు ఒరిగిందేమీ లేదు. ఒకవేళ పరువు కోసమే ఈ హత్య చేయిస్తే అతడు చావడం మేలు. పరువు కోసం ఎవరినైతే చంపిస్తారో వారిని చంపినప్పుడే అది నిజమైన పరువు హత్య అని వర్మ ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు.

    ప్రణయ్ హంతకులను, అమృత తండ్రి మారుతీరావును తెలంగాణ పోలీసులు అదుపులోకి తీసుకొన్నారు. వారిని కస్టడీలోకి తీసుకొని విచారిస్తున్నారు.

    Ram Gopal Varma: Pranay killed is nothing to do with his honour

    కాగా ప్రణయ్ హత్యపై అమృత తీవ్రంగా స్పందించారు. తన భార్తను చంపిన వారిని ఉరితీయాలని ఆమె ప్రభుత్వాన్ని కోరారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రణయ్ హత్యను పలు సంఘాలు, సామాజిక కార్యకర్తలు, ప్రముఖులు ఖండిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Ram Gopal Varma responded on Pranay Murder. He tweeted that Amrutha’s father Maruti Rao is just a plain cowardly dirty criminal and getting Pranay killed is nothing to do with his honour ..if it’s a honour killing he should be ready to die ..Real honour killing will be to kill all those who will kill for honour.
    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 15:25 [IST]
