ఎంత చేసినా వర్కవుట్ కావడం లేదు.. అందుకే ఆ సినిమా చేస్తున్నా.. రానా

     బాలీవుడ్‌లో పాగా వేసేందుకు రానా దగ్గుబాటి ప్రయత్నాలు ఎప్పడి నుంచో చేస్తున్నారు. కాకపోతే బాహుబలితో ఇంతకు ముందు ఉన్న క్రేజ్ రెట్టింపైంది. ఘాజీ, నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి చిత్రాలు మంచి గుర్తింపును ఇచ్చాయి. బాహుబలి తర్వాత బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాల్లో నటించే జోష్ రానాలో కనపడుతున్నది. తాజాగా హాథీ మేరే సాథీ, ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో రానా ఆంగ్ల మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ..

    ప్రస్తుతం నేను నటిస్తున్న హాథీ మేరీ సాథీ చిత్రం ప్రోడక్షన్ దశలో ఉంది. హిందీ భాషల్లోనే రూపొందుతున్నది. కానీ పెద్దగా ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయాలు ఏం జరుగడం లేదు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని పక్కన పెడితే ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ కోసం బిజీగా ఉన్నాను. ఏపీ సీఎం నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తున్నాను అని రానా తెలిపాడు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ షూటింగ్ ముగింపు దశలో ఉంది. ఆ కారణంగానే ఎక్కువగా ఆ సినిమాపై దృష్టిపెట్టాను. వ్యక్తులకు సంబంధించిన పాత్రల్లో నటించడమంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. అలాంటి పాత్రలు చేయడం వల్లనే మనలో సత్తా తెలుస్తుంది. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ తప్పకుండా నా కెరీర్ మంచి చిత్రం అవుతుంది అని రానా చెప్పాడు.

    కేరాఫ్ కంచరపాలెం చిత్రాన్ని సమర్పించడంపై రానా స్పందించారు. ఈ చిత్రం చాలా నిజాయితీతో రూపొందిన చిత్రం. అందుకే ఆ చిత్రంతో అనుబంధాన్ని పెంచుకొన్నాను. మొదటి సారి చూసినప్పుడు మనచుట్టూ ఉండే వ్యక్తులు కనిపించారు. అందుకు కేరాఫ్ కంచెరపాలెం సినిమాను ప్రమోట్ చేశాను.

    బాహుబలి తర్వాత విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు, సినిమాలు నా వద్దకు వస్తున్నాయి. అందులో భాగంగానే ఘాజీ, నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి సినిమాలు చేశాను. తమిళంలో మరట్వాడా చక్రవర్తి కథా నేపథ్యంతో ఓ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నాను. మరికొన్ని సినిమాలు సెట్స్ మీదకు తీసుకెళ్లే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నాను.

    English summary
    Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati said My film Haathi Mere Saathi will be in Hindi. Nothing interesting is happening as of now. But, I am busy shooting for NTR biopic and I am playing the role of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
