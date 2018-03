English summary

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination to an unprecedented cinematic journey. 10 years in the making, it promises to be the Super Hero spectacle audiences have been waiting for. With the excitement around the release going through the roof, Disney India, in a move to expand its localisation efforts, has signed on South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati to lend his voice for Thanos for the Telugu dub of Avengers: Infinity War.