I wish you all happiness, positivity and good health in this new year. May this new year be a happy and prosperous one. Andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu :) #HappyUgadi

The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavors of life. May the flavors of #Ugadi fill your life in the coming year! #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/UKD9hm6rFP

I wish you all new courage, new hope & new beginnings. May the new year bring everything you honestly desire. Me andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu :) #HappyUgadi

English summary

ugadi, the new year for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, is also celebrated by many people in parts of Tamil Nadu. Many celebrities of South Indian film industries took some time out to wish their fans and followers a happy Ugadi. Kajal Aggarwal, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, and Dhanush are among many leading stars who wished a good beginning on this special day.