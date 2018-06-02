 »   » రానాకు క్లిష్టమైన సర్జరీ.. త్వరలోనే విదేశాలకు.. అసలేమైందంటే!

English summary

Rana Daggubati, who is currently busy with the shooting of Haathi Mere Saathi, will soon undergo eye surgery. Deccan Chronicle reports that he has been feeling a lot of discomfort in his right eye and the doctors have suggested surgery to avoid further damage. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu confirmed the news and revealed that the surgery would take place in a foreign country which they are yet to finalise.