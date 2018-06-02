 »   » రానాకు క్లిష్టమైన సర్జరీ.. త్వరలోనే విదేశాలకు.. అసలేమైందంటే!

రానాకు క్లిష్టమైన సర్జరీ.. త్వరలోనే విదేశాలకు.. అసలేమైందంటే!

Posted By:
    బాహుబలి తర్వాత వరుస సినిమాలు చేస్తున్న రానా దగ్గుబాటి క్లిష్టమైన కంటి సర్జరీ చేయించుకొనేందుకు విదేశాలకు వెళ్లనున్నారు. కుడి కంటిలో తలెత్తిన తీవ్ర సమస్య వల్ల ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్న రానా ఇటీవల వైద్యులను సంప్రదించగా సర్జరీ అవసరమని సూచించినట్టు సమాచారం. త్వరలోనే శస్త్ర చికిత్సకు సంబంధించిన ఏర్పాట్లను ఓ దేశంలో చేస్తునట్టు తెలిసింది. రానాకు చిన్నప్పటి నుంచే ఓ కంటిలో చూపులేదనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    రానా కంటి చికిత్సకు సంబంధించిన విషయాన్ని ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రికతో మాట్లాడుతూ ఆయన తండ్రి సురేష్‌బాబు ధ్రువీకరించారు. గతంలో మాక్స్ విజన్ వైద్యుడు సతీష్ గుప్తా పర్యవేక్షణలో ఆపరేషన్ జరిగింది. ఈ సారి విదేశంలో సర్జరీ చేయాలని ఆయన సూచించారు. ఇంకా ఏ దేశంలో అనే విషయం తేలలేదు. సరైన సమయం, తేదీ కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాం అని సురేష్‌బాబు వెల్లడించారు.

    మంచు లక్ష్మీ నిర్వహించే ఓ టాక్ షోలో తనకు సంబంధించిన ఓ కంటిలో చూపులేదు. నాకు ఒకే కన్ను పనిచేస్తుంది. ఆ కన్నును కూడా ఓ దాత ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా ఆ కన్ను పనిచేస్తున్నది అని రానా చెప్పడం అభిమానులు షాక్ గురిచేసింది.

    రానా దగ్గుబాటి పలు భాషల్లో చాలా చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. తెలుగు, తమిళంలో 1945, ఎనాయ్ నోకి పాయమ్ తోటా, హిందీలో హాథీ మేరే సాథీ, మలయాళంలో మరట్వాడ వర్మ: కింగ్ ఆఫ్ ట్రావంకోర్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం హాథీ మేరే సాథీ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం చేస్తున్న ప్రాజెక్టుల్లో కొన్ని సినిమాలు త్వరలోనే ఓ కొలిక్కి వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఆ తర్వాత కంటి చికిత్స కోసం రానా విదేశాలకు వెళ్లనున్నారు. రానా కంటి సర్జరీ కోసం వైద్యులు ఏర్పాట్లలో ఉన్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

    English summary
    Rana Daggubati, who is currently busy with the shooting of Haathi Mere Saathi, will soon undergo eye surgery. Deccan Chronicle reports that he has been feeling a lot of discomfort in his right eye and the doctors have suggested surgery to avoid further damage. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu confirmed the news and revealed that the surgery would take place in a foreign country which they are yet to finalise.
