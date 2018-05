Wowwww @tarak9999 is looking sexier than sex ever looked and more sexier than sex never ever looked 🙏🙌💐 pic.twitter.com/nAZjCCs6zV

English summary

RGV comments on NTR' Aravinda Sameth veera Raghava first look. He tweeted that ‏Wowwww tarak9999 is looking sexier than sex ever looked and more sexier than sex never ever looked.