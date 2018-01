 »   » ఎన్ని రోజులు నోరుమూసుకుని ఉండాలి: సినీ పరిశ్రమలో సెక్సిజం మీద హీరోయిన్!

English summary

Malayalam Movie Industry is perhaps the most well-respected movie industry among the Indian movies Industries. In this talk, Danseuse and Actress, Rima Kallingal challenges the status quo and questions the narrative as it currently exists in one of the largest movie Industry in India. She has been fighting gender-based discrimination since the time she was a child and her fight for equality has led her to co-found along with other actresses in the Malayalam movie industry, the Women in Cinema collective, a rights based group dealing with issues faced by women in the Movie industry.