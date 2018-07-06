 »   » కిరాక్... అంచనాలు పెంచిన ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100’ న్యూ ట్రైలర్

English summary

RX 100 Movie second Trailer released. The Realistic love story film written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. It features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles, with Rao Ramesh and Ramki playing the Key Roles with music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.