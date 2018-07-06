 »   » కిరాక్... అంచనాలు పెంచిన ‘ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100’ న్యూ ట్రైలర్

కెసిడబ్ల్యు(కార్తికేయ క్రియేటివ్ వర్క్స్) బ్యానర్ పై అశోక్ రెడ్డి గుమ్మకొండ నిర్మిస్తున్నచిత్రం RX 100. రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ శిష్యుడు అజయ్ భూపతి ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. కార్తికేయ, పాయల్ రాజ్పుత్ హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రావురమేష్, సింధూర పువ్వు రాంకీ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు.
ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్కు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. జులై 12న సినిమా విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. సెకండ్ ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది.
మరిచిపోవడానికి నా ప్రేమ చావు పుట్టుకల్లాంటిది కాదు, సముద్రంలో అల లాంటిది.... రొమాన్స్ అంటే అందులో పెయిన్ ఉండాలి అంటూ రాసిన డైలాగులు యూత్ను ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి. ట్రైలర్ చూస్తుంటే సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ, బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ సినిమాలోని సీన్లను మరింత ఎలివేట్ చేసే విధంగా ఉంటాయని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.
ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా పాయల్ రాజ్పుత్ టాలీవుడ్కు పరిచయం అవుతోంది. ట్రైలర్లో ఆమె అందం, పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్కు మంచి స్పందన వస్తోంది. ముఖ్యంగా ముద్దు సీన్లు, రొమాంటిక్ సీన్ల పరంగా బాగా హైలెట్ అయింది. సినిమా హిట్టయితే పాయల్కు వరుస అవకాశాలు ఖాయం అంటున్నారు విశ్లేషకులు.
ఇక హీరో కార్తికేయ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ పరంగా మెచ్యూర్డ్గా ఉన్నట్లు స్పష్టం అవుతోంది. యాక్షన్ సీన్లు, లవ్ సీన్లలో అతడి బాడీ లాంగ్వేజ్, యాటిట్యూడ్ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. సినిమా రిలీజ్ తర్వాత ఈ యంగ్ హీరోను ఎలాంటి అవకాశాలు వరిస్తాయో చూడాలి.
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి | Subscribe to Telugu Filmibeat.
RX 100 Movie second Trailer released. The Realistic love story film written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. It features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles, with Rao Ramesh and Ramki playing the Key Roles with music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more