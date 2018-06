 »   » చిరంజీవి అభిలాష మాదిరిగానే తేజ్ ఐ లవ్ యు.. సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్!

English summary

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej's latest is a breezy romantic entertainer 'Tej' (I Love You) with Anupama Parameswaran as his leading lady. Creative Producer K.S. Rama Rao is producing this film under his Creative Commercials Movie Makers banner in Karunakaran's Direction. The film is releasing.worldwide on July 6th. FIlm's Theatrical Trailer was released on Monday Evening in a special event. The trailer was unveiled by Sai Dharam Tej along with Distributor Dileep Tandon in the presence of Tollywood PRO's, BA Raju, Vamsi Kaka, Nayudu, Phani, Eluru Srinu, Jilla Suresh, Aanad, Duddi Srinu. 'Creative Commercials' first film 'Abhilasha' was launched in the presence of Journalists. Senior Journalist Mikkilijeni Jagadeesh Babu Clapped while another Senior Journalist I.Arjuna Rao switched on the camera for 'Abhilasha' back then. Since then, Producer KS Rama Rao is having good relationships with journalists.. Trailer of 'Tej I Love You' too released in the presence of PRO's. Hero Sai Dharam Tej, Producer KS Rama Rao Presented prizes for the winners of 'Tej I Love You' contest.