 »   » ఆ డైరెక్టర్ నన్ను యాక్ట్ చేయనివ్వలేదు.. ఎందుకో నాకు అర్థమైంది.. సాయిపల్లవి

English summary

Leading south heroine, Sai Pallavi shared that her upcoming horror drama, ‘Kanam’ will be an emotional drama. The movie will provide an amazing experience for moviegoers, added the actress while speaking at the release of its audio album recently. Sai Pallavi plays the role of mother of four-year-old girl in the movie, which has Tollywood star, Naga Shaurya essaying the male lead.