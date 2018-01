English summary

A man from Bishnoi community has threatened to kill Salman Khan. The shooting of Race 3 had to be stopped and cops escorted Salman from the sets to his residence. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi warned “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity. Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur.