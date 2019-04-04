salman khan rajasthan high court blackbuck poaching case saif ali khan neelam tabu sonali bendre సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ రాజస్థాన్ హైకోర్టు కృష్ణ జింకల వేట కేసు సైఫ్ ఆలీ ఖాన్ నీలం టబు సొనాలి బింద్రే
English summary
The hearing of actor Salman Khan's appeal against Rajasthan High Court's verdict in the blackbuck poaching case, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has now been postponed to July 4. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara has asked the actor's team of lawyers to ensure that everyone is present in the next hearing in July.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 9:46 [IST]