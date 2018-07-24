 »   » సమంతకు ఎన్ని కష్టాలో.. అందుకే వెళ్లదంట!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
samantha akkineni naga chaitanya nagarjuna u turn tollywood సమంత అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య నాగార్జున యూటర్న్ టాలీవుడ్
English summary
Samantha Akkineni's latest movie with hubby Naga Chaitanya has been started. In this occassion, one interesting thing was took place. So Samantha tweeted that.. this is happening everytime, when am trying to break coconut. So that I could not like to attend the movie openings.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 18:55 [IST]