తెలుగు
 సమంతకు ఎన్ని కష్టాలో.. అందుకే వెళ్లదంట!

సమంతకు ఎన్ని కష్టాలో.. అందుకే వెళ్లదంట!

Posted By:
    అందం, అభినయంతో ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న సమంత ఇటీవల కాలంలో వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నారు. ఆమె నటించిన అభిమన్యుడు, రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, మెర్సల్ లాంటి చిత్రాలు మంచి విజయం సాధించాయి. తాజాగా యూటర్న్ సినిమాలో కూడా నటిస్తున్నారు.

    ఇలా వరుస సినిమాలతో అలరిస్తున్న సమంత తన భర్త నాగచైతన్యతో కలిసి ఓ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఆ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభోత్సవం మామ నాగార్జున చేతుల మీదుగా జరిగింది. ఓపెనింగ్ సందర్భంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్‌తోపాటు సమంత కూడా కొబ్బరి కాయ కొట్టడానికి ప్రయత్నించారు. అయితే ఎంతకు ఆ కాయ పగలకపోవడంతో చివరికి పూజారి చేతికి ఇచ్చారు.

    Samantha Akkineni interest tweet about her problem

    ఆ తర్వాత ఆ ఘటన గురించి చెబుతూ.. ఇది నా జీవిత కథ. అందుకే సినిమా ఓపెనింగ్స్‌కు వెళ్లడానికి ఇష్టపడను. కొబ్బరికాయ పగలకొట్టడం చాలా కష్టంగా ఉంటుంది అని సమంత ఓ వీడియోను ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    సమంత అక్కినేని

    English summary
    Samantha Akkineni's latest movie with hubby Naga Chaitanya has been started. In this occassion, one interesting thing was took place. So Samantha tweeted that.. this is happening everytime, when am trying to break coconut. So that I could not like to attend the movie openings.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
