సమంత ‘క్లైమాక్స్’ అడ్డం తిరిగిందట!

    నాగచైతన్యతో పెళ్లి తర్వాత సమంత అక్కినేని వరుస సినిమాలతో సందడి చేస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల ఆమె నటించిన రంగస్థలం, అభిమన్యుడు చిత్రాలు మంచి ప్రేక్షకాదరణ పొందాయి. తాజాగా ఆమె కన్నడంలో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన యూటర్న్ చిత్రం‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కన్నడలో శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్ ధరించిన పాత్రను సమంత పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఏకకాలంలో తమిళ, తెలుగు భాషల్లో రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

    కన్నడ యూటర్న్‌ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన పవన్ కుమార్ తెలుగు, తమిళ వెర్షన్లకు డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, ఆది పినిశెట్టి కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఓ వార్త మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    Samantha Akkinenis U-Turn climax changed

    యూటర్న్ చిత్ర క్లైమాక్స్ తెలుగు నేటివిటికి అనుగుణంగా మార్పులు చేసినట్టు సమాచారం. క్లైమాక్స్‌కు మార్పులు చేసిన అనంతరం యూటర్న్ మూవీ థ్రిల్లింగ్‌కు గురిచేస్తుందనే అభిప్రాయాన్ని దర్శకుడు పవన్ కుమార్ వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారట. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్‌ ప్రస్తుతం హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగుతున్నది.

    South actor Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for remake of Kannada hit film U-Turn. Shraddha Srinath made her Kannada debut with this movie and Samantha is reprising her role in the Telugu version which is simultaneously being shot in Tamil too. Pavan Kumar who directed the original Kannada version is helming the megaphone for the current remake.Starring Rahul Ravindran and Aadi Pinisetty in crucial roles, U-Turn remake is going to be different from the original.
    Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
