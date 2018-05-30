 »   » సమంత ‘క్లైమాక్స్’ అడ్డం తిరిగిందట!

English summary

South actor Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for remake of Kannada hit film U-Turn. Shraddha Srinath made her Kannada debut with this movie and Samantha is reprising her role in the Telugu version which is simultaneously being shot in Tamil too. Pavan Kumar who directed the original Kannada version is helming the megaphone for the current remake.Starring Rahul Ravindran and Aadi Pinisetty in crucial roles, U-Turn remake is going to be different from the original.