తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » క్యూట్‌గా సమంత యూటర్న్.. అసలేం జరుగుతున్నదంటే..

క్యూట్‌గా సమంత యూటర్న్.. అసలేం జరుగుతున్నదంటే..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, అభిమన్యుడు చిత్రాల సక్సెస్‌తో జోష్ మీద ఉన్న సమంత అక్కినేని ప్రస్తుతం కన్నడలో విజయం సాధించిన యూటర్న్‌ సినిమా రీమేక్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఇటీవల టాకీ పార్ట్‌ను శరవేగంగా పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది.

    Samantha Akkineni’s ‘U Turn’ Talkie Completed

    పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు కూడా వేగంగా జరుగుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. త్వరలోనే ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు నిర్మాతలు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. యూటర్న్ చిత్రానికి కూడా కన్నడ దర్శకుడు పవన్ కుమార్ డైరెక్షన్ బాధ్యతలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. శ్రీనివాస సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి శ్రీనివాస్ చిట్టూరి నిర్మాత.

    Naga Chaitanya Says Good News To Their Fans
    Samantha Akkineni’s ‘U Turn’ Talkie Completed

    త్వరలోనే పాటల చిత్రీకరించడానికి యూనిట్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నది. మిస్టరీ థ్రిలర్ల్‌గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో సమంత ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ జర్నలిస్టుగా కనిపించనున్నారు. ఆది పినిశెట్టి పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమిక చావ్లా కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    The talkie part of ‘U Turn’ has been wrapped up. The film stars Samantha in the lead role and she is essaying the role of an investigative journalist in this movie touted to be a mystery thriller. Pawan Kumar is directing ‘U Turn’ and the songs are left to shoot which would be done in the coming days. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the role of a police officer in the movie. Actors Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla will be seen important roles.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue