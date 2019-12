పిల్లలతో సమంత.. వావ్! అక్కినేని కోడలిగా సూపర్ అనిపించుకున్న స్టార్ హీరోయిన్

View this post on Instagram

With the lovely and strong children who have fought critical heart diseases and are now fit and healthy. Glad @Pratyushasupportorg helps me understand the deepest of issues one must be aware of. Did you know? About one in every 100 healthy looking children suffer from a heart problem? An early detection increases the chance of a successful treatment. This is possible if we could get the oxygen levels of a child measured at the time of birth. Not to forget, every mom needs to check on her nutrition during pregnancy as this could also be a cause for an under developed heart in the child. The common symptoms of heart issues in a child include; * blue colour around the lips and blue skin (cyanosis) * difficulty while taking feed (especially becoming sweaty during feeds) * shortness of breath * poor growth * pale skin * fatigue In case you observe any such symptoms in your child, do visit a pediatric cardiologist immediately! Thanking my dear doctors at @andhrahospitals for successfully treating these precious little ones under utmost complications. Like they say, “Prevention is better than Cure”! #SpreadTheWord #BeAware #pratyushasupport @seshankabinesh @drmanjulaanaganiofficial