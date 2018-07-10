English summary

It was speculated that Samantha would quit films in 2019 and will wrap up her present projects before March 2019. However, her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, has rubbished it all as rumours. In an interview to a daily, Naga Chaitanya said, "Sam won't quit films as she is super busy with multiple projects currently. She may take a break, but she won't quit now."