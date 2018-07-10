తెలుగు
 »   » సమంత గురించి చైతూ గుడ్ న్యూస్!.. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు పండుగే పండుగ

సమంత గురించి చైతూ గుడ్ న్యూస్!.. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు పండుగే పండుగ

    అక్కినేని నట వారసుడు నాగచైతన్య అక్కినేని‌తో పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా సమంత సక్సెస్ జోరు కొనసాగుతూనే ఉంది. 2018 సంవత్సరం సమంతకు బ్లాకబస్టర్లను అందించింది. సమంత నటించిన రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, అభిమన్యుడు (ఇరంబు తిరై) లాంటి చిత్రాలు ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించాయి. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితుల్లో సమంత సినిమాలకు గుడ్‌బై చెప్పనున్నారనే వార్త వైరల్ అయింది. అయితే ఆ వార్తకు సంబంధించిన విషయంపై నాగచైతన్య వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. ఆయన ఏమన్నారంటే..

    ఆ వార్తలో వాస్తవం లేదు

    2019లో సినిమాలకు గుడ్ బై చెబుతారనే వార్త నా దృష్టికి వచ్చింది. మార్చి 2019లో కల్లా అంగీకరించిన అన్ని సినిమాలను పూర్తి చేసి పరిశ్రమకు దూరంగా ఉండబోతుందనే వార్త మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారిన విషయం మాకు తెలిసింది. అయితే ఆ వార్తలన్నీ అబద్ధాలే. అందులో ఎలాంటి వాస్తవం లేదు అని చైతూ స్పష్టం చేసినట్టు ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రిక వెల్లడించింది.

    బ్రేక్ తీసుకొంటారు..

    సమంత సినిమాలకు గుడ్‌బై చెప్పదు. చేతి నిండా సినిమాలతో ఆమె బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఒకవేళ అవసరమైతే సామ్ బ్రేక్ తీసుకుంటారు. కానీ సినిమాలను వదులుకోదు. వాటికి దూరంగా ఉండదు అని నాగచైతన్య క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.

    ఇద్దరం జంటగా నటిస్తున్నాం..

    సమంత, చైతూ ఇద్దరు కలిసి నిన్ను కోరి చిత్ర దర్శకుడు శివ నిర్వాణ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించనున్నారు. కథ డిమాండ్ మేరకు సమంత, నేను కలిసి నటిస్తే బాగుంటుంది అని దర్శకుడు కోరాడు. పెళ్లి తర్వాత దంపతుల జీవితంలో చోటుచేసుకొన్న అంశాల ఆధారంగా రూపొందనున్నది. ఆ కథకు తగ్గట్టుగా తాము ఉంటామని దర్శకుడు భావించారు. అందుకే కలిసి నటించాలని అనుకొన్నాం అని చైతూ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    శైలజారెడ్డితో నాగచైతన్య బిజీ

    నేను నటించే చిత్రాల గురించి సమంత చర్చిస్తుంది. అదేలా ఉంటుందంటే.. గతంలో మా నాన్న కేర్ తీసుకునే వారు. ఇప్పుడు అదనంగా సమంత నా గురించి, నా కెరీర్ గురించి కేర్ తీసుకొంటున్నారు అని చైతూ చెప్పారు. ప్రస్తుతం నాగ చైతన్య సవ్యసాచి, శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు చిత్రాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    It was speculated that Samantha would quit films in 2019 and will wrap up her present projects before March 2019. However, her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, has rubbished it all as rumours. In an interview to a daily, Naga Chaitanya said, "Sam won't quit films as she is super busy with multiple projects currently. She may take a break, but she won't quit now."
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:49 [IST]
