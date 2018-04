English summary

Sampoornesh Babu, the sensation in Telugu film industry who made his debut with Hrudaya Kaleyam is running out of offers presently. Sampoornesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of his film Kobbari Matta which is struggling hard to see the light. Report suggest that the young director Sriram Aditya roped in Sampoornesh Babu for his upcoming film which is a multistarrer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Natural Star Nani.