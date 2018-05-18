 »   » ఔటాఫ్ ఫోకస్: హీరోయిన్ సంజన గల్రానీ హాట్ ఫోజులు

English summary

Sanjjanaa Galrani Sizzles in OUT of FOCUS latest cover. Sanjjanaa galrani her film debut in the Tamil - telugu bilingual film Oru Kadhal Seiveer, and soon became noted after her controversial role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi. Her supporting role in the 2008 Telugu film Bujjigadu directed by Puri Jagannadh brought her to limelight in the Telugu industry. She is well-known for her role as Chandri in bilingual multi starrer superhit crime drama Dandupalya 2.