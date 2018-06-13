 »   » చార్మినార్ రోడ్లపై బాలీవుడ్ నటి బిజీగా షాపింగ్.. ఆమె ఎవరంటే..

    బాలీవుడ్ నటి, సైఫ్ అలీఖాన్ కూతురు సారా ఆలీఖాన్ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని చార్మినార్ వద్ద సామాన్యుల మాదిరిగా షాపింగ్ చేయడం అందర్ని ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. తన తల్లి, అలనాటి నటి అమృతా సింగ్ కూడా సారాతో కలిసి షాపింగ్ చేయడం గమనార్హం. టెంపర్ రీమేక్ సింహా చిత్రంలో రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్‌తో కలిసి సారా ఆలీఖాన్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగుతున్నది. షూటింగ్ అనంతరం చార్మినార్ సమీపంలోని లాడ్ బజార్ వద్ద తల్లి, కూతుళ్లు బిజీగా షాపింగ్ చేస్తూ మీడియా కంటపడ్డారు.

    సింహా చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు రోహిత్ శెట్టి రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ రామోజీ ఫిలింసిటీలో జరుగుతున్నది. కేదారినాథ్ చిత్రంతో సైఫ్ కూతురు సారా ఆలీఖాన్ బాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టింది. ఆ చిత్రం కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల వాయిదా పడింది. దాంతో ఆమె తన రెండో సింహా చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో పాల్గొంటున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 28న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh kick started the shooting of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Simmba in Ramoji City in Hyderabad, the leading lady was seen street shopping with mom Amrita Singh. Sara was seen unwinding with mom near Hyderabad's popular tourist attraction Charminar. The mother-daughter duo was spotted shopping in Hyderabad's popular Laad Bazaar.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
