English summary

Naga Chaitanya starrer Savyasachi is revving up for release in June. Madhavan is playing key role in this movie directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is the first straight Telugu movie for the talented actor. Madhavan is well known to Telugu audience through his sweet lover boy roles in Maniratnam's Sakhi and Gautam Menon's Cheli. He also enjoys national level recognition. Chandoo is elated to introduce Madhavan through direct Telugu film after a long time. He takes it an opportunity to welcome the Tamil hero to Telugu film industry with a specially written letter. It's a pleasing note to be read. Nidhhi Agerwal pairs Chaitanya in this film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Bhumika is also part of it.