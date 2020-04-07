తెలుగు
      తొమ్మిదేళ్ల తర్వాత మళ్లీ షారుక్, ప్రియాంక చోప్రా...

      తొమ్మిదేళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత బాలీవుడ్ తారలు షారుక్ ఖాన్, ప్రియాంక చోప్రా మళ్లీ కలువబోతున్నారు. కానీ ఈ సారి మాత్రం సినిమా కోసం కాదు... సమాజంలో ఓ మంచి పని కోసం వీరిద్దరు కలవడం గమనార్హం. ప్రపంచ ఆరోగ్య సంస్థ నిర్వహించే వన్ వరల్డ్: టు గెదర్ ఎట్ హోం అనే లైవ్ కార్యక్రమం కోసం ఇద్దరు కలుసుకోబోతున్నారు.

      కొవిడ్ 19పై పోరాటానికి సిద్ధమైన ప్రపంచ ఆరోగ్య సంస్థ ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న అగ్రతారలందరితో ఓ కార్యక్రమం నిర్వహించేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమాన్ని లైవ్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ ద్వారా ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న ప్రేక్షకులకు చూపిస్తారు. ఇందులో జాన్ లెజెండ్, ఎల్టన్ జాన్, లేడి గాగ, డేవిడ్ బెక్‌హమ్, ఇడ్రీస్ ఎల్బా తదితరులు పాల్గొంటారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమం ఏప్రిల్ 18న ప్రసారం కాబోతున్నది.

      Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra joins hands after nine years

      ఇప్పటికే కరోనాపై పోరాటానికి సహాయం అందజేస్తున్న షారుక్, ప్రియాంక చోప్రాలు మరోసారి తమ వంతు బాధ్యతగా చేయూతనిస్తున్నారు. షారుక్ పీఎం కేర్స్ ఫండ్, కేకేఆర్, మహారాష్ట్ర సీఎం రిలీఫ్ ఫండ్ కోసం విరాళాలు ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

      కరోనావైరస్ విజృంభిస్తున్న సమయంలో ప్రజల పక్షాన నిలిచారు. ఆరోగ్యపరమైన సేవ అందించే సామాజిక సంస్థలకు పర్సనల్ ప్రొటెక్టివ్ ఇక్విప్‌మెంట్స్‌ను అందించారు. ఏక్‌సాథ్: ది ఎర్త్ ఫౌండేషన్, రోటి ఫౌండేషన్ అండ్ వర్కింగ్ పీపుల్స్ చార్టర్‌కు అండగా నిలిచారు.

      Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra joins hands after nine years. They are all set to reunite virtually for a good cause! The two stars will be representing Bollywood in World Health Organization's (WHO) live event called 'One World: Together At Home'.
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
