తొమ్మిదేళ్ల తర్వాత మళ్లీ షారుక్, ప్రియాంక చోప్రా...

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra joins hands after nine years. They are all set to reunite virtually for a good cause! The two stars will be representing Bollywood in World Health Organization's (WHO) live event called 'One World: Together At Home'.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18:35 [IST]