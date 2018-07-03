తెలుగు
శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు రిలీజ్ డేట్ కన్ఫర్మ్.. ఆగస్టు 31న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు..

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ మారుతి దర్శకత్వంలో అక్కినేని నటవారసుడు నాగచైతన్య, అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు చిత్రం రిలీజ్ డేట్‌ను ఆగస్టు 31గా చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఖారారు చేసింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని చిత్ర యూనిట్ ధృవీకరించింది.

    శైలజ రెడ్డి అల్లుడు చిత్రంలో సీనియర్ నటి రమ్యకృష్ణ టైటిల్ రోల్‌ను పోషిస్తున్నారు. చక్కటి వినోదాత్మక చిత్రంగా రూపొందుతున్న సినిమాకు నాగవంశీ నిర్మాత. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్ మెంట్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్నది.

    Shailaja Reddy Alludu release date confirm

    English summary
    After the success of Mahanubhavudu, maruthi dasari is coming with this dhamaka. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of a part time detective, he works as a car driver in the morning and manage to do his detective jobs with the car. Once while he's going through a highway a lady passenger( Anu Emmanuel) ask him to help her to search her missing fiance. Apart from this Shailaja Reddy Alludu set to release on August 31st.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
