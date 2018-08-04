Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Shriya Saran, who hasn’t been much in Bollywood news for a while now, is having a gala time! The actress is currently on vacation mode and her social media platforms are a proof of all her shenanigans in Croatia. Amidst her other touristy activities, what attracted our attention the most was this pink bikini.
Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 13:06 [IST]