తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » పిచ్చెక్కిస్తున్న శ్రీయా ఫొటోలు.. దేవీ శ్రీతో హాట్‌ హాట్‌గా!

పిచ్చెక్కిస్తున్న శ్రీయా ఫొటోలు.. దేవీ శ్రీతో హాట్‌ హాట్‌గా!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    వయసు పైబడుతున్నప్పటికీ గ్లామర్ తగ్గని హీరోయిన్లలో శ్రీయ సరన్ ఒక్కరు. 15 ఏళ్లకుపైగా కెరీర్‌ ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో నటించి మెప్పించింది ఈ 35 ఏళ్ల అందాల సుందరి. ఇటీవల క్రోయేషియాలో విహారయాత్ర చేస్తున్న శ్రీయా ఫొటోలు ఇంటర్నెట్, సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

    క్రొయేషియా సముద్ర తీరంలో

    క్రొయేషియా సముద్ర తీరంలో

    క్రోయేషియా సముద్ర తీరంలో పింక్ బికినీలో నవ్వుతూ ఫోజిచ్చిన శ్రీయా ఫోటో మీడియాలో దుమ్మురేపుతున్నది. ఇలాంటి ఫోటోలు తన ఇన్స్‌ట్రాగామ్‌ ద్వారా షేర్ చేసింది. అందాలు చిందిస్తున్న శ్రీయా ఫోటోలకు ఫ్యాన్స్ ఫిదా అయ్యారు.

    ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో దేవీ శ్రీ ఫోటో

    ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో దేవీ శ్రీ ఫోటో

    తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌తో కలిసి దిగిన రొమాంటిక్ ఫోటో ఒకటి వైరల్ అవుతున్నది. ఇద్దరు మంచి స్నేహితులు అనే సంగతి అందరికీ తెలిసిందే.

    నరకాసురుడు చిత్రంలో

    నరకాసురుడు చిత్రంలో

    పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా శ్రీయా చేతిలో పలు సినిమాలు ఉన్నాయి. తమిళంలో కార్తీక్ నరేన్ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో అరవింద్ స్వామితో కలిసి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సందీప్ కిషన్, ఇంద్రజిత్, ఆత్మిక తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    వీర భోగ వసంతరాయలుగా

    వీర భోగ వసంతరాయలుగా

    ఇక తెలుగులో వీరభోగ వసంతరాయలు చిత్రంలో విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఇటీవల రిలీజ్ అయిన ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌కు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది.

    ముంబైలో కాపురం

    ముంబైలో కాపురం

    సుదీర్ఘ డేటింగ్ తర్వాత తన రష్యన్ బాయ్‌ఫ్రెండ్ అండ్రీ కొశ్చీవ్‌ను మార్చి 12న వివాహం చేసుకొన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ముంబైలో కాపురం పెట్టి జీవితాన్ని పరిపూర్ణంగా ఆస్వాదిస్తున్నది.

    శ్రీయా సరన్ హాట్ ఫోటోల కోసం

    శ్రీయా సరన్ హాట్ ఫోటోల కోసం

    మరిన్నీ శ్రీయా సరన్ హాట్ ఫోటోల కోసం ఈ లింక్ క్లిక్ చేయండి.

    శ్రియ సరన్

    English summary
    Shriya Saran, who hasn’t been much in Bollywood news for a while now, is having a gala time! The actress is currently on vacation mode and her social media platforms are a proof of all her shenanigans in Croatia. Amidst her other touristy activities, what attracted our attention the most was this pink bikini.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue