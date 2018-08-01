తెలుగు
 »   » బికినీ ఫోటోలతో అభిమానులకు కనువిందు చేసిన శ్రీయ

బికినీ ఫోటోలతో అభిమానులకు కనువిందు చేసిన శ్రీయ

    సౌత్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్లలో ఒకరైన శ్రీయ ఇటీవలే తన రష్యన్ బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్‌ను పెళ్లాడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా ఈ బ్యూటీ వరుస సినిమాలు కమిట్ అవుతూ తన ప్రొఫెషన్ కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. కొన్ని రోజులుగా రష్యాలో హాలీడే ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న శ్రీయ తన ఇన్‍‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో అందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు షేర్ చేస్తూ అభిమానులకు కనువిందు చేస్తున్నారు.

    Smiles and laughter

    A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on Jul 28, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

    ఆమె పోస్టు చేసిన బికినీ ఫోటోలకు అభిమానుల నుండి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. షేర్లు లైకులతో ఫ్యాన్స్ వీటిని వైరల్ చేసేశారు. 35 ఏళ్ల వయసులోనూ ఇంత హాట్ అండ్ సెక్సీగా తన ఫిజిక్ కొనసాగించడం ఒక శ్రీయకే చెల్లింది అని చెప్పక తప్పదు.

    Sun is shining

    A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on Jul 28, 2018 at 3:39am PDT

    సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.... ప్రస్తుతం చేతినిండా సినిమాలతో శ్రీయ బిజీగా తడుపుతోంది. తెలుగు తమిళంతో పాటు హిందీ చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. ఈ ఏడాది ఆమె నటించిన 2 సినిమాలు విడుదలవ్వగా నాలుగు చిత్రాలు చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉన్నాయి.

    Shriya Saran instagram photos

    తెలుగులో ఆమె 'ఆట నాదే వేటా నాదే' సినిమాతో పాటు, 'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు' సినిమాలో నటిస్తోంది. హిందీలో 'తడ్క' మూవీలో, తమిళంలో 'నరగాసూరన్' అనే చిత్రంలో శ్రీయ నటిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాలన్నీ ఈ ఏడాదే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నాయి.

    English summary
    South sensation Shriya Saran recently took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures of her from holiday. Shriya posted a hot pink bikini picture of her and the picture has grabbed all the attention. Her picture caption reads:- “Smiles and laughter”. Her bright smile and hot bikini look is too hard to miss.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 21:49 [IST]
