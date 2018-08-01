 »   » బికినీ ఫోటోలతో అభిమానులకు కనువిందు చేసిన శ్రీయ

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
South sensation Shriya Saran recently took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures of her from holiday. Shriya posted a hot pink bikini picture of her and the picture has grabbed all the attention. Her picture caption reads:- “Smiles and laughter”. Her bright smile and hot bikini look is too hard to miss.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 21:49 [IST]