 »   » శ్రీయా సరన్ పెళ్లి.. వరుడు ఎవరంటే?.. నా జీవితాన్ని అమ్మకానికి పెట్టనన్న బ్యూటీ

English summary

South Indian star Shriya Saran is all set to tie the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March. The three-day-long ceremony is slated to take place in Udaipur. Reports suggest that, Actress Shriya Saran to get married to Russian sportsman, businessman Andrei Koscheev over a three-day ceremony in Udaipur on March 17, 18 & 19.