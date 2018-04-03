English summary

Actress Shriya Saran noded head to Teja's Aata Naade Veta Naade initially. Shriya agreed to play the female lead opposite actor Venkatesh. But now her priorities changed after marriage with Andrei Koscheev. After her marriage when Teja tried to reach out to Shriya to discuss the shooting schedule but she isn’t considerate enough to answer or return his calls and this has left the director fuming. In this situation Teja is looking to find a replacement to her.