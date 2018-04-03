 »   » డైరెక్టర్‌కు షాకిచ్చిన శ్రీయా.. రష్యాలో కాపురంపెట్టి.. చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న బ్యూటీ

డైరెక్టర్‌కు షాకిచ్చిన శ్రీయా.. రష్యాలో కాపురంపెట్టి.. చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న బ్యూటీ

నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి సక్సెస్‌తో మళ్లీ జోష్ పెంచిన దర్శకుడు తేజకు అందాలతార శ్రీయా సరన్ షాకిచ్చిందట. విక్టరీ వెంకటేష్‌తో రూపొందించబోయే ఆట నాదే వేట నాదే చిత్రంలో శ్రీయాను తేజ ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. ఆ వార్తలను తేజ కూడా ధృవీకరించారు. కానీ రష్యా పారిశ్రామికవేత్త అండ్రీ కొశ్చేవ్‌తో పెళ్లి తర్వాత తేజకు శ్రీయా హ్యాండించినట్టు ఓ వార్త ప్రచారంలో ఉంది. తేజ సినిమా విషయంలో శ్రీయా ఏం చేసిందంటే..

అండ్రీ కొశ్చేవ్‌తో పెళ్లికి ముందు ఆటా నాదే వేటా నాదే సినిమాలోని హీరోయిన్ పాత్ర గురించిన కథను శ్రీయాకు తేజ వివరించాడు. వెంకటేష్ సరసన పాత్ర నచ్చడంతో శ్రీయా కూడా ఒకే చెప్పింది. ఆ తర్వాత నిర్మాత సురేష్‌బాబు కథలో మార్పులు సూచించడంతో హీరోయిన్ పాత్రకు తేజ కొన్ని సవరణలు చేశాడట. దాంతో శ్రీయా మనస్తాపం చెందినట్టు తెలిసింది.

ఇదిలా ఉండగా, అండ్రీ కొశ్చేవ్‌తో శ్రీయా పెళ్లి జరిగింది. ఆ తర్వాత భర్తతో రష్యాలో కాపురం పెట్టింది. అంతేకాకుండా భర్త వ్యాపారాల్లో ప్రస్తుతం శ్రీయా బిజీగా మారిందట. ప్రస్తుతం దర్శకుడు తేజ ఫోన్ చేస్తే ఆ ఫోన్‌ కాల్‌కు శ్రీయా స్పందించడం లేదట.

శ్రీయా వ్యవహారంతో మనస్తాపం చెందిన తేజ.. మరో హీరోయిన్ ఎంపికపై దృష్టిపెట్టినట్టు సమాచారం. ఇదే విషయంపై ఓ ఆంగ్ల పత్రిక తేజతో మాట్లాడింది. ప్రస్తుతం శ్రీయానే మా హీరోయిన్. ఇంకా ఆమె స్థానంలో మరొకరిని ఎంపిక చేయలేదు. సినిమా షూటింగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 15 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది అని తేజ వెల్లడించినట్టు తెలిసింది.

వెంకటేష్ కాలేజీ ప్రొఫెసర్‌గా నటించే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సురేష్ ప్రొడక్షన్, ఏకే ఇంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నారా రోహిత్ ఓ కీలకపాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. అభినందన్ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌గా, అనూప్ రూబెన్ సంగీత దర్శకుడిగా వ్యవహరించనున్నారు.

Actress Shriya Saran noded head to Teja's Aata Naade Veta Naade initially. Shriya agreed to play the female lead opposite actor Venkatesh. But now her priorities changed after marriage with Andrei Koscheev. After her marriage when Teja tried to reach out to Shriya to discuss the shooting schedule but she isn’t considerate enough to answer or return his calls and this has left the director fuming. In this situation Teja is looking to find a replacement to her.
