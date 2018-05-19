 »   » మాస్ హీరోను పట్టేసిన శృతిహాసన్.. ఇకనైనా ఆయనకు సక్సెస్ దక్కేనా!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Shruti has been roped in by director Srinu Vaitla for his next, titled Amar Akbar Anthony. Shruti was last seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayadu, which released in March 2017. After that, she was roped in for Sundar C's period drama Sangamithra, but opted out of the project citing creative differences.
Story first published: Saturday, May 19, 2018, 17:26 [IST]