మాస్ హీరోను పట్టేసిన శృతిహాసన్.. ఇకనైనా ఆయనకు సక్సెస్ దక్కేనా!

కాటమరాయుడు తర్వాత అటు తెలుగులో గానీ, తమిళంలో గానీ సినిమాలు అంగీకరించకపోవడంతో శృతిహాసన్ పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారంటూ మీడియాలో కథనాలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. లండన్ ప్రియుడు కోర్సలేతో అతిసన్నిహితంగా ఉంటూ అతడితో అప్పట్లో చెన్నైలో ఓ పెళ్లికి హాజరవ్వడం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. అయితే తాజాగా ప్రస్తుతం మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ తదుపరి చిత్రం అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంథోని చిత్రంలో నటించేందుకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చేసింది.

మార్చి 2017లో రిలీజైన కాటమరాయుడు చిత్రంలో చివరిసారిగా శృతిహాసన్‌ కనిపించింది. దర్శకుడు సుందర్ సీ ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందించే సంఘమిత్రలో టైటిల్ రోల్ పాత్ర పోషించేందుకు సిద్ధమైంది. అయితే కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల ఆ చిత్రం నుంచి శృతి తప్పుకోవడం వివాదంగా మారింది.

ఆ తర్వాత మైఖేల్ కోర్సలేతో అడపాదడపా కనిపిస్తూ వార్తల్లో నిలిచిన శృతిహాసన్‌ ఇక సినిమాలకు గుడ్ బై చెప్పనున్నారనే నేపథ్యంలో అమర్ అక్బర్ అంథోనిలో రవితేజ్‌తో కలిసి నటించేందుకు అంగీకరించారు. గతంలో వీరిద్దరూ నటించిన బలుపు చిత్రం మంచి విజయాన్ని చేజిక్కించుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

వరుస ఫ్లాపులతో సతమతమవుతున్న శ్రీను వైట్ల దర్శకత్వంలో అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంథోని రూపొందనున్నది. గతంలో శ్రీనువైట్ల రూపొందించిన ఆగడు చిత్రంలో ఓ స్పెషల్ పాత్రలో మెరిసింది. మరోసారి శ్రీనువైట్లతో జతకట్టడం ఆసక్తికరంగా మారింది.

అంతేకాకుండా ఓ బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రంలో నటించేందుకు కూడా శృతిహాసన్ ఒప్పుకొన్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రముఖ నటుడు, దర్శకుడు మహేష్ మంజ్రేకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో యువ నటుడు విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నారు.

English summary
Shruti has been roped in by director Srinu Vaitla for his next, titled Amar Akbar Anthony. Shruti was last seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in Katamarayadu, which released in March 2017. After that, she was roped in for Sundar C's period drama Sangamithra, but opted out of the project citing creative differences.
Story first published: Saturday, May 19, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
