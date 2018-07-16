తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సైమా 2018 అవార్డుల వేడుకకు రంగం సిద్ధం

సైమా 2018 అవార్డుల వేడుకకు రంగం సిద్ధం

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    ఫిల్మ్‌ఫేర్ సౌత్ అవార్డుల వేడుక ఇటీవలే కన్నుల పండువగా ముగిసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. త్వరలో సైమా (సౌత్ ఇండియన్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ మూవీ అవార్డ్స్) వేడుక ప్రారంభం కాబోతోంది. 7వ ఎడిషన్ సైమా అవార్డుల వేడుక ఈ సారి దుబాయ్‌లో ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    'సైమా' నిర్వాహకులు వెల్లడించిన వివరాల ప్రకారం సెప్టెంబర్ 7, 8వ తేదీల్లో దుబాయ్‌లో వైభవంగా ఈ అవార్డుల వేడుక జరుగనుంది. కన్నడ, మలయాళం, తమిళ్, తెలుగు నుండి నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు ఈ వేడుకకు హాజరుకానున్నారు.

    SIIMA 2018 will be held in Dubai on September

    ఈ అవార్డుల వేడుకలో వివిధ కేటగిరీల్లో బెస్ట్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అవార్డులు ప్రధానం చేయబోతున్నారు. దీంతో పాటు సినీ రంగానికి విశిష్ఠ సేవలు అందించిన ప్రముఖులను సత్కరించనున్నారు. సౌత్‌లోని నాలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమలకు చెందిన తారలతో కలర్ ఫుల్‌గా ఈ వేడుక జరుగనుంది.

    గతంలో నిర్వహించిన సైమా వేడుకలను తలదన్నేలా ఈ 7వ ఎడిషన్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ ప్లాన్ చేశారు. అన్ని సినిమా రంగాల నుండి పెద్ద పెద్ద స్టార్లు ఈ వేడుకకు హాజరయ్యేలా నిర్వాహకులు దృష్టి పెట్టారు. త్వరలోనే పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) annually gets together the finest stars and technicians of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu Industries to celebrate South Cinema globally and at the same time demonstrating the exceptional work of art and success. The seventh edition of SIIMA will be held in Dubai on September 7th and 8th with a touch of glitz and glamour.
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue